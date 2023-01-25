Oscars 2023: Στο «Everything Everywhere All At Once» οι περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τη φετινή, 95η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ έχει ξεκινήσει με τους ηθοποιούς Ριζ Άχμεντ («Sound of Metal», «The Night Of») και Άλισον Γουίλιαμς («M3GAN», «Get Out») να ανακοινώνουν την Τρίτη τις υποψηφιότητες, από το Μπέβερλι Χιλς της Καλιφόρνια.

Το φιλμ «Everything Everywhere All At Once» («Τα Πάντα Όλα») βρίσκεται μπροστά με συνολικά 11 υποψηφιότητες. Ακολουθούν τα «The Banshees of Inisherin» («Τα πνεύματα του Ινισέριν») και το γερμανικό πολεμικό δράμα «All Quiet on the Western Front» με εννέα υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία. Ακολουθεί η ταινία «Elvis» με 8 υποψηφιότητες, το «The Fabelmans» με 7, τα «Tar» και «Top Gun: Maverick» με 6, το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» με 5, το «Avatar: The Way of Water» με 4, ενώ από 3 έχουν οι ταινίες «Η Φάλαινα», «Babylon» και το ελληνικής συμπαραγωγής «Τρίγωνο της θλίψης».

Ανάμεσα στις εκπλήξεις όσον αφορά τους προτεινόμενους που θα διεκδικήσουν χρυσό αγαλματίδιο στη φετινή τελετή, αυτές περιλαμβάνουν την υποψηφιότητα της ταινίας του Ρούμπεν Έστλουντ «Triangle of Sadness» που εν μέρει γυρίστηκε στη Χιλιαδού Εύβοιας, την Άνα ντε Άρμας στην κατηγορία Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου για την ερμηνεία της στο «Blonde», την Νταϊάν Γουόρεν που απέσπασε την 14η υποψηφιότητα για το τραγούδι «Applause» που ακούγεται στο φιλμ «Tell It Like A Woman» το οποίο δεν έχει δει ακόμα κανείς.

Η 95η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου 2023 στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες και θα μεταδοθεί από το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο NBC.

Καλύτερη Ταινία: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once («Τα Πάντα Όλα»), The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness («Το Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»), Women Talking

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία: Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα («The Banshees of Inisherin»), Ντάνιελ Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σέινερντ («Everything Everywhere All At Once»), Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ («The Fabelmans»), Τοντ Φιλντ («Tar»), Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ («Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»)

Μοντάζ: The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος: Οστιν Μπάτλερ («Elvis»), Κόλιν Φάρελ («The Banshees of Inisherin»), Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ («Φάλαινα», «The Whale»), Πολ Μεσκάλ («Aftersun»), Μπιλ Νάι («Living»)

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος: Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ («Tar»), Ανα Ντε Αρμας («Blonde»), Άντρια Ράιζμπορο («To Leslie»), Μισέλ Γέο («Everything Everywhere All At Once), Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς («The Fabelmans»)

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο: All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος: Μπρένταν Γκλίσον («The Banshees of Inisherin»), Μπράιαν Τάιρι Χένρι («Causeway»), Τζαντ Χερς («The Fabelmans»), Μπάρι Κίογκαν («The Banshees of Inisherin»), Κι Χουί Κουάν («Everything Everywhere All At Once»)

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος: Άντζελα Μπάσεt («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»), Χουν Τσάο («Η Φάλαινα»), Κέρι Κόντον («The Banshees of Inisherin»), Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις («Everything Everywhere All At Once»), Στέφανι Σου («Τα Πάντα Όλα»)

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο: The Banshees of Inisherin, Τα Πάντα Όλα, The Fabelmans, Tar, Triangle of Sadness

Διεθνής Ταινία: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, Close, EO, The Quiet Girl

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους: Haulout, The Elephant Whisperers, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at the Gate

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους: All that Breaths, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House made of Splinters, Novolny

Κινούμενα Σχέδια: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots, The Sea Beast, Turning Red

Μουσική: All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans

Ήχος: All Quiet on the Western Front, The Batman, Avatar: The Way of the Water, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick

Σκηνογραφία: All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water

Κοστούμια: Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Τα Πάντα Όλα, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, The Flying Sailor, Ice Merchants, My Year of Dicks, An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action: Ivalu, Irish Goodbye, Le Pupille, The Red Suitcase, Night Rider